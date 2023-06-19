Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dairy processors say milk prices are 20 per cent up on New Zealand

Updated June 19 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Dairy Products Federation chair John Williams says the latest round of farmgate milk price increases, coupled with inflationary pressures, has resulted in challenging times ahead for the sector. Picture supplied
Australian Dairy Products Federation chair John Williams says the latest round of farmgate milk price increases, coupled with inflationary pressures, has resulted in challenging times ahead for the sector. Picture supplied

Dairy farmers are now enjoying the highest on-record average farmgate milk prices as another processor announces a step up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.