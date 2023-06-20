NSW processor Bega Cheese has joined Colac-based Bulla Dairy Foods and Fonterra in increasing its opening farmgate milk price.
Bulla stepped up late last week, announcing a 20 cents a kilogram/Milk Solids increase, to offer suppliers a range of prices of between $9.20-9.80/kg MS.
Yesterday, Bega chairman Barry Irvin told farmers the company was lifting its weighted average Australian fresh premium price by 20c/kg MS, taking it to $9.20/kg MS.
Fonterra was the first processor out of the blocks, to increase its farmgate milk price.
Mr Irvin said when setting prices, Bega always considered returns from its international and domestic markets and ensured it offered a competitive price to suppliers.
"Competition for milk acquisition in Australia remains strong," Mr Irvin said.
"Current farmgate milk prices in Australia are not reflective of the returns in global dairy commodity markets."
But he said it was important for Bega to not only reflect the market for its products, but also ensure suppliers in Victoria, the Riverina and south-east South Australia had a competitive price offering.
"With our competitive position in mind, we have made the decision to increase our milk prices for our Victorian, Riverina Region and southeast South Australian suppliers for the 2023/24 financial year," he said.
Bulla Dairy and Procurement general manager Rohan Davies said the company opened in mid-May and made a commitment to review its price, based on the market.
"Our initial pricing has proven to be strong however, to support recruitment for our steady growth we want suppliers to see a clear benefit in Bulla's price when evaluating the market," he said.
Mr Davies said Bulla was seeing the direct impact of inflation on increased costs, across wages, raw materials, energy and fuel.
"As inflation puts up the cost of the Australian shopping basket we are also seeing a growth on Private Label within some categories," he said.
READ MORE: Rabobank finds a lift in farmer confidence
There was an increase in dairy products coming into Australia, but the Bulla brand remained strong.
"Despite the challenges we remain positive," he said.
"Our business is growing and we are proud to be looking to expand our supplier base.
"Our focus at Bulla is to ensure our pricing remains competitive to secure the volume we need and continue our many long-standing and collaborative relationships with local dairy farming families."
Bulla remained focused on its strong local brand, fresh cream products and premium ice cream.
"The commentary in the industry regarding the global commodity prices and local milk solids prices is a factor - we need to continue to produce high quality products and maintain our very strong service to customers which limits the attractiveness of imports," Mr Davies said.
"We believe our portfolio of products is positioned to well manage the challenges in the current market cycle."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.