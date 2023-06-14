Stock & Land

Kathy Grigg is appointed AM for the King's birthday honours

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:19am, first published June 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Euroa beef producer Kathy Grigg has been appointed Member of the Order of Australia. Picture supplied
Industry savant Kathy Grigg has made her mark in the agricultural, educational and agribusiness industries and is being celebrated with a new appointment.

