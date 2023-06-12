A Middle Park, Melbourne, grains and dairy sector senior executive has been made an officer of the Order of Australia.
Lisa Jane Wilson has been made an AO for her distinguished service to primary industry and education of refugee and asylum seeker young women.
"My formative years were growing up on Phillip Island and the Mornington Peninsula, my parents had a plant nursery and I always loved country life and and going to the farms of friends," Ms Wilson said.
"I ended up studying agricultural science at LaTrobe University in the mid-1980's - what a wonderful thing, it underscored my career in so many ways."
Ms Wilson was one of 919 people recognised in the Order of Australia (General Division) in the King's Birthday 2023 list.
Women were recognised with 465 awards (50.6%). This is the first time since the introduction of the Australian honours system in 1975 that more women than men have been recognised in the General Division.
Another first is that the three highest levels of the Order have gender parity or better.
Women make up 50 per cent of appointments to the Companion of the Order of Australia, 52pc of the appointments to the Office of the Order of Australia and 53pc of the appointments to the Member of the Order of Australia.
Ms Wilson began her career in policy work with the Victorian Farmers Federation, in Bendigo, then spent 15 years with the Australian Wheat Board, before taking up a post as Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive and working with the Gardiner Foundation.
At the VFF she worked on water and catchment management planning, while her work with the AWB took her to Queensland, NSW and WA.
"I had a wonderful career with them," she said.
"I loved that work being out with farmers - you could take a trip to the country without a mobile phone - we didn't have them then - so you could enjoy it.
"I worked at the Wheat Board in grower relations and public affairs, organising a lot of relationship-based activities and events for farmers." she said.
That included farmer study tours to Japan, South Korea and China and America
"I moved, with the AWB, into commodity trading," she said.
"Always fundamental to all my jobs was relationships with people, and especially relationships with the farmers of Australia.
"My interest in leadership and community service was based on the many wonderful people in Australian agriculture, giving to, and leading, their communities.
"I tried to especially encourage the young women I saw to put their hands up and be involved - I always encouraged people to nominate or apply for leadership development programs."
She moved to Australian Dairy Farmers after she felt she wanted to learn something new, in a chief executive role.
She held the role between 2007 and 2009, also serving on the Gardiner Dairy Foundation as an advisor.
"I was there, in some respects, not long enough," she said.
Her time at the ADF was cut short, when she adopted two children of Ethiopian heritage.
Understanding the challenges faced by refugees, especially those from war-torn countries, led to the setting up of the River Nile school in 2017.
"It was quite a career change," she said.
As a graduate of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, she eventually joined the board and became deputy chair of that organisation.
Ms Wilson said it didn't matter what commodity she worked for, the fundamental issues were the same.
"Relationships and understanding markets, communicating with people and leadership are fundamental," she said.
"Australian agriculture is such a vibrant and significant part of the economy, socially and environmentally."
She said during challenging times, such as floods and droughts, "you find out a lot about what makes people tick, sticking together and looking out for each other.
"They are the very fundamental values of leadership."
She has also served as Melbourne Branch, Australian Institute of Agricultural Science and Technology, Melbourne branch president and with the Cotton Research and Development Corporation.
Ms Dalton said she felt grateful and humbled by the honour.
"It's nice to think people, unknown to me, nominated me, thought I was worthy of recognition."
