Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Brian Leslie awarded OAM for service to dairy cattle industry

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Leonard Leslie, Medal of the order of Australia (OAM) recipient in his recognisable white hat. Picture supplied by Dairy Livestock Services
Brian Leonard Leslie, Medal of the order of Australia (OAM) recipient in his recognisable white hat. Picture supplied by Dairy Livestock Services

Brian Leslie's passion for Australian dairy cattle is plain to understand upon speaking to him and as a result of his dedication he's been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.