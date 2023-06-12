Brian Leslie's passion for Australian dairy cattle is plain to understand upon speaking to him and as a result of his dedication he's been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia.
With the support of his family and sharing a significant gratitude to his mentors, he didn't know what to think when he received the news.
"I was pretty knocked back to be honest, I've loved what I've done all these years but didn't expect any awards for it" Mr Leslie said.
At 59-years-old, Mr Leslie has worked internationally as a respected dairy cattle judge, travelling to Japan, Argentina, Canada and Northern Island, to name a few.
"It's a real honour, there's not many Australians that have gone and judged in the amount of countries that I have," Mr Leslie said.
Despite seeing the best dairy cattle across the world, Mr Leslie said that Australia was top of the ranks in his opinion, calling the industry's improvements during his lifetime "nothing short of amazing."
"I've worked with [dairy cattle] all my life, and to see how good they are today in this country is pretty incredible," Mr Leslie said.
"I really commend all the people involved in the dairy industry for lifting the standard of the type of cattle that we've got, it's quite incredible."
Furthering his passion of dairy cattle when on home soil, Mr Leslie co-founded and was former director of International Dairy Week Australia in 1990 with the support of his peers.
"I wanted to promote dairy cattle to a higher level and that's why we started International Dairy Week and why I continued it, and that's become something that's helped put Australian Dairy Cattle on the world stage."
"I've been lucky to work with people that made that possible," Mr Leslie said.
Based in Kialla, he's kept busy as owner and lead auctioneer at Dairy Services Australia, mostly recognised when wearing his iconic white hat.
His auctioneer career began at 15-years-old, as he said he felt very fortunate to have the mentors he did, with mention to notable auctioneer and business partner Daryl Brown and Gippsland auctioneer Peter Gibbon, along with his family support.
"But my main part has been auctioneering," he said.
"I was really lucky that I started at the young age, but I had a couple of wonderful mentors who will stick in my mind forever,"
The work doesn't stop for this OAM recipient, as he said it's full-steam ahead for the upcoming work week, as he celebrated by putting together catalogues for his upcoming cattle sales.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
