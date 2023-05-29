Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cairnbrae Jersey's final dispersal to have special Daisy heifer

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine and Alan Carson will farewell the last of their Cairnbrae Jersey dairy herd on June 21 at a dispersal sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Janine and Alan Carson will farewell the last of their Cairnbrae Jersey dairy herd on June 21 at a dispersal sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Cairnbrae Jersey will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year and finish dispersing its award-winning dairy herd at the end of June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.