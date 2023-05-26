Stock & Land
WestVic Dairy hosts awards dinner for dairy farmers on leadership

By Rachel Simmonds
Westvic Dairy regional manager Lindsay Ferguson, Gardiner Foundation chief executive Allan Cameron, WestVic Dairy chair Jacqui Suares, keynote speaker Cameron Ling, MC Tom Newton, MaxCare, and Liza Fahey, WestVic Dairy, at a Dairy Nitemoooves event at Noorat Recreation Reserve. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Westvic Dairy regional manager Lindsay Ferguson, Gardiner Foundation chief executive Allan Cameron, WestVic Dairy chair Jacqui Suares, keynote speaker Cameron Ling, MC Tom Newton, MaxCare, and Liza Fahey, WestVic Dairy, at a Dairy Nitemoooves event at Noorat Recreation Reserve. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

About 150 dairy farmers have travelled to Noorat to enjoy WestVic Dairy's event of the year, and listen to an AFL three-time premiership player talk on leadership, values and dedication.

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

