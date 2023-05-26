One thousand people came together on Thursday night to celebrate some of the best beers from around the world for the Australian International Beer Awards, the largest annual beer competition globally.
Champion Australian Beer was awarded to Dollar Bill Brewing, Ballarat for their barrel aged cherry sour ale, Candy Paint 2023.
Dollar Bill Brewing is a small scale brewery run by husband-and-wife duo Fiona and Ed Nolle, who claimed the prize on the night.
The 2023 competition had 2,826 entrants reigning from 21 countries with 404 participating breweries.
Deeds Brewing, Glen Iris took out both Champion Victorian Brewery and Champion Medium Australian Brewery and co-founders David Milstein and Pat Ale said it was a big surprise to the team.
"We were very surprised, but super proud of the team for what we managed to achieve tonight," Mr Milstein said.
"We always do our best every year and put up really good beers, and this year we really delivered."
"Everything we use, we try to buy the best products we can, whether that's fruit, hops, malt, and we source the best barrels and that's something we always focus on for the last ten years," Mr Ale said.
"We always try to source locally as well."
A full list of the champion beers can be seen here:
Champion Australian Beer
Candy Paint 2023, Packaged - Dollar Bill Brewing, Victoria
Champion International Beer
Lindongjiangzhi Weizenbock, Packaged - NBeer Craft Brewing Co, Sichuan, China
Champion Large Australian Brewery
Mountain Goat Beer, Victoria
Champion Large International Brewery
Garage Project Brewery, Wellington, New Zealand
Champion Medium Australian Brewery
Deeds Brewing, Victoria
Champion Medium International Brewery
Behemoth Brewing Company, Auckland, New Zealand
Champion Small Australian Brewery
Moffat Beach Brewing Co, Queensland
Champion Small International Brewery
Three Sisters Brewery, Taranaki, New Zealand
Australian Gypsy Brewer Award
Dollar Bill Brewing, Victoria
Champion Victorian Brewery
Deeds Brewing, Victoria
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.