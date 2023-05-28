Stock & Land
Early axing of logging falls hard on timber towns around the state

By Adrian Black
May 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Rob Brunt's specialised machines will be redundant when the Victorian logging ban begins next year. (Adrian Black/AAP PHOTOS)
At an early morning toolbox meeting, Kevin de Hoedt's boss assured his sawmill team they had work for the next six years.

