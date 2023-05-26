Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

ProAgni reflects on learnings from New York State agribusinesses

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ProAgni chief executive Lachlan Campbell, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner Richard Ball and ProAgni commercial director Warren Lee after winning the $1 million top Grow-NY prize. Picture supplied
ProAgni chief executive Lachlan Campbell, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner Richard Ball and ProAgni commercial director Warren Lee after winning the $1 million top Grow-NY prize. Picture supplied

Growing from the suburban areas just north of the Murray River to speaking to big dairy players in the New York State market is a trajectory any agribusiness could dream of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.