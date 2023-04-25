Ricky Allan, Wycheproof took out the top prize last year for WorkSafe's footy's favourite farmer competition. Picture supplied.

Nominations to find Victoria's favourite footy farmer have now opened, in a joint initiative by the Victorian government and Worksafe Victoria.

The competition aims to acknowledge the important role community sport plays in rural areas, the involvement Victorian farmers have and to promote farm workplace safety.



"Farmers are a humble bunch but their contribution to local communities, both on-farm and at their local sports club, deserves recognition," Minister for Worksafe Danny Pearson said.

"We are proud to support a program that brings country communities together and makes farms safer for workers across the agriculture sector."

A release from the Victorian government addressed that already this year, three agriculture workers have died, and in 2022, 568 people working in agriculture made a workers compensation claim.



Farmers involved in their local football, netball club can be nominated, with the overall winner receiving $10,000 to go towards safety upgrades on their farm, as well as $10,000 towards safety improvements and repairs at the winning farmers club.

READ MORE:

Last years winner Ricky Allan from Wycheproof received $10,000 to use towards improving safety on his mixed-use farm was one among 155 nominations and said he was privileged to receive the award.



Along with the overall winner, monthly finalists will be announced with spot prizes for nominators and monthly farmers rewards.

Last years winner Ricky Allan from Wycheproof said winning the competition was a humbling experience that he was very proud of.

Running from May to July, the overall winner will be announced on Monday, August 21.



Nominations can be made here.