Limousin/Angus-cross cattle from Eskdale selling at top prices

Linda Mantova
April 21 2023 - 7:00am
Erskdale beef farmers John and Judy Peters. Picture supplied
Receiving top prices when he sells his vealer portion each January, John Peters has been infusing Limousin into his Angus herd for the past 15 years.

