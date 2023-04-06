Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Euroa agents cite recent rain for a bounce in the store cattle market

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowena and Michael Stubbe, Gooram Springs, Gooram, with Nutrien livestock agent Col Broughton (middle) at a previous store sale. Picture supplied
Rowena and Michael Stubbe, Gooram Springs, Gooram, with Nutrien livestock agent Col Broughton (middle) at a previous store sale. Picture supplied

Confidence has returned to the store pens, with rain bringing buyers back to the rail, says Nutrien Harcourts Euroa branch manager Russell Mawson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.