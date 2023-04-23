Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding duck hunters to be aware of designated hunting areas at the water corporation's lakes, dams and reservoirs this hunting season.
The Victorian government, through the Game Management Authority (GMA), has announced arrangements for the 2023 duck hunting season.
The duck season opens at at 8am on Wednesday, April 26 and closes 30 minutes after sunset on Tuesday May 30.
Hunting can't start until 8am and must stop half an hour after sunset on each day.
GMW storages where duck hunting is permitted include Cairn Curran Reservoir, Lake Hume, Tullaroop Reservoir, Lake Eppalock, Laanecoorie Reservoir, Greens Lake, Lake Eildon, Lake Buffalo, Waranga Basin, Lake Charm, Kangaroo Lake and Racecourse Lake, Lake Nillahcootie and Lake Nagambie.
Hunters are reminded to regularly check the Victorian Game Management Authority (GMA) website for updates on wetland closures.
Duck hunting is not permitted along the GMW channel network at any time.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack urged hunters to be aware and respectful of other water users and residents who used the waterways for a range of activities.
"We ask duck hunters to be considerate of other members of the public and the environment by acting safely and responsibly at all times," Ms Cusack said.
"At GMW storages, the use of firearms and hunting in public recreational areas and around storage assets is prohibited.
"It is important to note that camping and campfires are also prohibited on GMW managed land, except for designated areas at Dartmouth and Greens Lake, or within commercial caravan parks and leased club sites."
Hunters need to get consent of landholders to hunt or pass through private property, that adjoins GMW land, waterways and storages."
With blue-green algae warnings at several of GMW storages, hunters and their dogs should avoid contact with water in these areas.
To keep up to date with BGA warnings and advice throughout the season, visit www.gmwater.com.au/news/bga
More information on duck hunting at GMW storages and where duck hunting is prohibited can be found at www.gmwater.com.au/duckhunting
