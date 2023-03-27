Victorian hunters claim it is not science but politics which is now closing the net on their once popular recreational activity.
While attention was on the tightening duck hunting season, the quail season has been "modified" by government game authorities and reduced for the first time to 35 days.
The 2023 season will run from April 26 to May 30 to mirror the changes to the duck hunting season.
Last year it opened on April 2 and ran through to June 30.
Hunters claim the shortened season was announced last week despite a massive stubble quail population increase.
The Field and Game Association said the stubble quail population estimate was up to nine million from three million in 2022.
The Game Management Authority estimates about 175,000 stubble quail are "harvested" each open season.
"There has been no consultation with hunters, no regard to expert advice and no attention to the government's own Game Management Authority," The FGA told its members.
"This Minister must be held accountable for her blatant bias ... is seemingly taking advice straight from the anti-hunting lobby, while ignoring all facts and science."
MORE READING: Hunters called on help exterminate vermin
The duck and quail seasons have been confirmed for South Australia.
The duck season began on March 18 and closes on June 25.
There is a bag limit of eight ducks per day in South Australia while bag limits in Victoria are four birds per day.
In South Australia, the quail season runs from April 29 to July 30 with a bag limit of 25 quail each day.
In Victoria the bag limit is 20 birds per day.
Hunters have been reminded to seek permission from the landowner or land manager when hunting on private property.
Gaming licences and permits are needed for hunters to take part in the season.
Use of of electronic quail callers are again prohibited.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.