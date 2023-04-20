New technology designed to keep farmers safe while out in the field aims to provide families peace of mind while their loved ones are at work.
The pocket-sized safety iOT (internet of things) tracking device works alongside a mobile application, marking the user's location every 10 minutes.
Working off of the Telstra Cat M1 network, the device has extended data reach across Australia, ensuring coverage in hard-to-reach places.
It was co-founded by Mansfield brothers James and Paul Diamond, who both themselves have over 25 years' experience in farming and agriculture.
"This network gives beyond the cell tower coverage," James said.
"Every 10 minutes the tracking device will ping its location back to AirAgri and the system uses a set of proprietary rules to determine if that person is in trouble or not.
"If the person doesn't dismiss the alarm or audible cue, an alert is sent to the registered users.
"AirAgri provides a series of automated safety notifications using proprietary rules, location, emergency and medical information, along with access to inventory and safe handling working documents like a digital filing cabinet sitting on the farmer's phone."
Paul, who also works on the family's Mansfield beef and sheep farm, said the AirAgri safety device gave him reassurance while on the farm.
"I'm a whiteboard, notepad, old-fashion schoolish kind of bloke," he said.
"I'm the hardest sell but just knowing that it could potentially save my life if something goes wrong is huge."
With support from the Victorian government as one of 20 agtech start-ups who received a $50,000 grant, the brothers also took part in an AgTech Regional Innovation Network to complete the Rocket Seeder and Farmers2Founders pre-accelerator programs.
READ MORE:
The brothers are thrilled to be working with the government and looked forward to working on protecting farmers across Victoria.
"Eighty per cent of farmers don't use any form of technology so there is a huge opportunity for the sector to become smarter and more efficient," James said.
"Technology to us is about reducing the flow of information and getting the right information to the farmer at the right time - AirAgri becomes the sniper weapon."
They said their business wasn't built to drive yields or efficiency, but instead was for a more broader approach to help individuals become more productive, sustainable and safer while on the job.
Data collected from AirAgri is stored in Australia and owned by the individual who can delete their recorded data at any time.
"We have been using the application in a closed beta for over two years, with over 200 properties on board," James said.
"Our key focus is now the safety - there is no better reason to get out of bed than to try and make sure every Aussie farmer comes home at the end of every day.
"We are helping farmers source and track the location of their most valuable asset, their people."
AirAgri has future plans to create a wrist-band tracking device that would provide core body temperature reports and location of the individual, creating a more accurate report.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.