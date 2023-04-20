Stock & Land
Home/News

AirAgri's agriculture technology aiming to protect farmers while they're working

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
April 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AirAgri principals James and Paul Diamond, on the family property at Mansfield, are putting safety for Australia farming families front and centre. Picture supplied
AirAgri principals James and Paul Diamond, on the family property at Mansfield, are putting safety for Australia farming families front and centre. Picture supplied

New technology designed to keep farmers safe while out in the field aims to provide families peace of mind while their loved ones are at work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.