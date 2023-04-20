Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Victorian dairy farmer exits remain high but others thinking about joining the industry

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drouin South farmer Matt Wilson is leaving the dairy industry to return to being a chef. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Drouin South farmer Matt Wilson is leaving the dairy industry to return to being a chef. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

It's not a new topic to hear about dairy farmers exiting the industry to pursue alternative careers or retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.