Dairy Australia expands its Forage Value Index tables for coming season

April 20 2023 - 7:00am
Dairy Australia experts estimate the right choice of ryegrass can give a huge boost to net profit. Picture supplied
Dairy Australia has recently expanded its popular Forage Value Index (FVI) tables for the 2023 sowing season to help farmers make better choices when it comes to ryegrass cultivars.

