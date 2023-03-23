A $500,000 investment in Hamilton Sanctuary is helping to safeguard more than 40 years of conservation efforts which brought the Eastern Barred Bandicoot back from near-extinction.
A predator-proof fence has been installed around the 107-hectare parklands also home to the Fat-tailed Dunnart and Rock Wallaby.
Minister for Environment Ingrid Stitt said the fence's 'floppy top' would help to prevent predators including cats and foxes from entering the enclosure.
"Hamilton Sanctuary provides a secure home to several endangered and threatened species, including the Eastern Barred Bandicoot, Fat-tailed Dunnart and Rock Wallaby," she said.
"It also acts as emergency shelter for animals displaced by bushfires.
"The upgraded fence will keep these endangered and threatened animals safe from predators, encouraging their population growth."
Several government agencies, non-government organisations and community groups have ensured the bandicoots' survival.
Once common across the grassy plains of south-west Victoria, the endangered marsupial was thought to be extinct until 1991 when a small population was found at a tip in Hamilton.
Today, the sanctuary is home to nearly 100 bandicoots.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
