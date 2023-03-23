This would have to be contender for the most luxurious hobby farm in Australia.
And a warning, at the suggested sale price of $135,514 for every one of its 107 acres, it is unlikely to turn a profit as a working property.
Agents are looking for offers between $14.5 million-$15 million for this extraordinary 43.3 hectare (107 acre) farm at rural Gnarwarre, 20 minutes from Geelong.
"Bendemeer" oozes grandeur and luxury.
Just kick back from the covered entertaining area outside your custom-built home and enjoy views of your undulating pastures, the Barrabool Hills and You Yangs as the three robot lawn mowers do all the work.
Gaze across at the glasshouse imported from New Zealand, home to a collection of tropical plants, across from the ornamental pond.
Soak in the sights of your meticulously manicured gardens, complete with orchard, vineyard, vegetable and flower gardens.
That expansive garden is served by extensive automatic watering stations with a further two gazebos and wooden benches thoughtfully positioned around the property to take in the views.
Amble across to the five automated solar-powered chicken pens to collect the eggs.
Then enter the workers shed which has a kitchen, storage and a wash down area.
Or wander over to the enormous stable which has a private gym.
The stables also have a fireplace, electric car charger, kitchen, bathroom, office and mezzanine storage.
Enough of the exercise, back to the stylish three-bedroom home which is designed to capture views from every window.
MORE READING: Farm which hosted iconic Falls Festival on the market
The spacious kitchen has a concealed butler's pantry.
The main living room features a striking French glass door fireplace surrounded by Castlemaine stone.
There is also a second living room with large open fireplace.
Large sliding doors from the living and dining space open onto the wrap-around verandah..
The laundry doubles as a mud room with ample storage and bench seat.
The double garage is temperature controlled.
A custom black bath is the centrepiece of the main bathroom, with Victoria and Albert basins and Brodware tapware in the ensuites and powder room.
Enter the master wing where double doors open into the master suite with feature panelling, stone fireplace, private deck and bespoke lighting from Ralph Lauren and Tigermoth.
The adjacent study has hand painted cabinetry.
Expressions of interest close on March 30.
Contact the agents from RT Edgar Bellarine, Spencer Luppino on 0435 509028 or Candace Smith on 0437 333349.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.