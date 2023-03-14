Stock & Land
Milk tanker operator McColls is aiming to reduce truck rollovers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 15 2023 - 7:00am
McColl's Transport chief executive Simon Thornton said while tanker roll-overs were rare, the company was sponsoring a new initiative aimed a prevention. Picture supplied

The head of one of Victoria's biggest milk tanker companies says training and technology are overcoming the problem of truck rollovers, most prevalent in Gippsland and western Victoria.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

