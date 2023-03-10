Stock & Land
Leongatha Angus, Hereford cattle feature in fortnightly sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 1:08pm
David, Harvey and Catherine Webb, Arawata, sold 33 rising two-year-old Angus steers at the VLE. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Victorian and NSW feedlots and Gippsland restockers lined the buyers' rails at Leongatha as one volume purchaser bought 170 feature vendor-bred cattle in one fell swoop.

