Victorian and NSW feedlots and Gippsland restockers lined the buyers' rails at Leongatha as one volume purchaser bought 170 feature vendor-bred cattle in one fell swoop.
Agents yarded 2100 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange on Friday where several annual consignments of steers headlined the mixed-quality market.
Alan and Tracey Stackhouse, Stackhouse Pastoral, Flinders Island, sold the first annual consignment of 193 Angus steers, 15-17 months, which weighed 434-387 kilograms.
The first pen of 22 steers, 434kg, sold for $1790 a head or 412 cents a kilogram.
The following eight pens were bought by commission buyer Campbell Ross, Melbourne, for a southern NSW feedlot.
The purchase included 22 steers, 434kg, for $1710 or 401c/kg, 48 steers across two pens, 415kg and 413kg, for $1700, 409/411c/kg, and 63 steers across three pens, 414kg and 415kg, for $1650 or 397/398c/kg.
He also bought 20 steers, 388kg, for $1680 or 432c/kg.
The sale started with a pen of 10 Angus steers, 614kg, consigned by David and Robyn Duke, Cape Paterson, which made $2370 or 385c/kg.
The pen was bought by bullock fattener Glenys Shandley, Nerrena.
PF Cashman, Stratford, sold 50 Hereford and Black Baldy steers, 10-11 months, including 15 steers, 347kg, for $1380 or 397c/kg to agent Mario Arestia, SEJ Leongatha, for bullock fattener Michelle Mathews, Kongwak.
The same vendor also sold 23 steers, 303kg, for $1200 or 316c/kg and 10 Black Baldy steers, 310kg, for $1200 or 387c/kg.
David and Catherine Webb, Arawata, sold 33 rising two-year-old steers including 18 head, 541kg, for $2000 or 369c/kg.
Deenja Pastoral, Hazel Park, sold 19 steers, 601kg, for $2300 or 382 to Mr Ross on the account of AMG, and 14 steers, 573kg, for $2180 or 380c/kg.
The latter pen was bought by South Gippsland-based feedlotter Anthony Hullick, Keswick Pastoral, who bought more than 200 cattle during the sale for several feedlot and background orders.
Mr Hullick also bought a pen of Angus steers, 516kg, consigned by B Hare, Hallston, for $2050 or 397c/kg.
Adele's Grove sold 18 steers, 478kg, for $1780 or 372c/kg to feedlot buyer Jason Ronalds who was buying cattle for J & F Feedlot, Burraboi, NSW.
Mr Ronalds also bought 25 steers, 542kg, consigned by Hookey Pastoral, Cowwarr, for $2210 or 407c/kg.
S & H Mahoney, Mansfield, sold 30 rising two-year-old Hereford steers, including 13 head, 585kg, for $2190 or 374kg to Don Bowman, Elders Leongatha, as well as 17 steers, 558kg, for $2000.
Katelea Pastoral, Glen Alvie, sold 20 Angus steers, 10-11 months, 308kg, for $1320 or 428c/kg.
Poowong bullock fattener Jim Watson bought one of the heaviest pens of the sale, with five steers, 699kg, consigned by DJ Halliday, Boolarra, knocked down for $2320 or 331c/kg.
M & A Lyon sold 15 steers, 616kg, for $2380 or 386c/kg and 14 steers, 594kg, for $1900 or 319c/kg.
A & P Anton sold 12 steers, 509kg, for $1990 or 390c/kg, 15 steers, 433kg, for $1740 or 401c/kg and nine steers, 402kg, for $1520 or 378c/kg.
Mardan Lodge, Mardan, sold 17 steers, 513kg, for $1950 or 380c/kg.
S Wakefield sold 18 steers, 318kg, for $1440 or 452c/kg, the pen bought by a bullock fattener at Devon North.
Nutrien South Gippsland livestock manager Brian McCormack said cattle sold beyond expectations.
"I thought the sale was marginally dearer right through the yarding," he said.
"There were only a handful of genuine weaner calves and that's why those types of cattle were certainly stronger.
"We had a good run of weaner cattle and they all sold to expectation, and in some cases, better than we anticipated."
In the heifers, Perry Pastoral Yallourn, sold 19 Angus heifers, 396kg, for $1580 or 428c/kg.
Deep Creek Farm sold four Black Baldy heifers, 380kg, for $1350 or 355c/kg.
P Cashman sold 11 Hereford heifers, 290kg, for $1070 or 368c/kg.
S Wakefield sold five Angus heifers, 317kg, for $1080 or 340c/kg.
Baillie Bros, Tyers, sold 18 Angus heifers, 18 months, 516kg, for $1770 or 343c/kg and 16 heifers, 460kg, for $1650 or 358c/kg.
Tullaree Pastoral sold 18 Angus heifers, 18 months, 411kg, for $1570 or 381c/kg.
C Littlejohn sold 23 heifers, 14 months, 394kg, for $1480 or 375c/kg.
J & P Fleming sold 20 Angus heifers, 12 months, 357kg, for $1340 or 375c/kg.
News and sports journalist, covering police and emergency services, football and netball, Gippsland Drive and occasionally writing for Gippsland Farmer. Get in touch: 5135 4434 or beishold@lvexpress.com.au
