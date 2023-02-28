Stock & Land
Home/News

Concerns over the potential for GeelongPort fees and charges hike

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges at the Port of Melbourne have risen significantly, in the last five years and there are fears the same will happen at GeelongPort. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Concerns are being raised about the potential for significant prices rises at Victoria's second largest port, following last year's $1.1 billion sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.