'Drinking' milk remains a key category for the Australian dairy sector, says Rabobank

Updated February 27 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
While there may be falling domestic consumption of liquid milk, that's being offset by increased exports, according to report author, Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey. Picture supplied.

The liquid 'drinking' milk market remains of key importance to Australia's dairy sector - with improved domestic retail pricing and opportunities for further export growth - according to industry analyst Rabobank.

