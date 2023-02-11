The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association says the European Union is seeking to assert its market power over Australian cheese producers, in demanding they stop using terms such as Brie, Parmesan and Cheddar.
TGFA chief executive Hugh Christie the organisation was concerned about recent demands from the EU to implement a Geographical Indications (GI's) regime requiring Australian dairy producers to stop using traditional names.
Mr Christie said while the organisation supported the Australia-EU Free Trade Agreement in principle, it could not be at the expense of cheesemakers.
The renaming of these products would make it harder for consumers to understand what they are buying, and cost producers millions in rebranding and marketing efforts, he said.
"The EU is simply attempting to impose its market power on Australians," he said.
"If the EU wants us to adopt alternative cheese names, they should be prepared to cover the costs of renaming, repackaging, and redesigning.
"This decision could have devastating consequences for Tasmanian dairy farmers and cheese producers, putting jobs at risk, and it's only fair that the government advocate for everyday Australians."
According to Australian Dairy Farmers, the implementation of a GI scheme could result in a decrease of gross regional production by more than $220 million and job losses ranging from 650 to 1000
"The Australian government must ensure that EU does not impose an overly restrictive and anti-competitive GI regime on Australia," he said.
"The TFGA does not want to see Tasmanian farmers and producers negatively impacted by a poor decision made in Brussels.
"Common sense, as well as the well-being of the industry and its employees, must prevail".
Read more:
And Southern Sky Cheese Company, Perth, Tasmania, founder Rod Wyker said while there had been consultation with producers, that was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Apart from the cost of changing product names, it's a significant barrier to sales," Mr Wyker said.
"It's a bit like what New Zealand tried to do with Manuka Honey.
"It's been going round and round and round but I haven't heard anything since."
He said he didn't know exactly what was going to happen and what the federal government had agreed to, as a trade-off to sign off on the deal.
Southern Sky sold Brie, Gruyere, Pecorino, Halmoui and Parmesan style cheeses.
"How long is a piece of string? Cheddar is a place and a technical term, as well," he said.
The barrier would largely be created on supermarket shelves, Mr Wyker said.
"The EU will flood the market with named products, our products will still be in the supermarket, but won't be named," he said.
'You will have 'fresh, white curd' cheese, sitting next to Greek Fetta.
"I think they [the government] should be going into bat for us - I'm concerned they are not.
"I think it's forcing us into unfair trading conditions."
He said Australia had a very strong and mature dairy industry and manufacturing sector that shouldn't be traded away.
But Glen Bisognin, Bassine Speciality Cheeses, Glen Forbes, Victoria, said his business was preparing for potential changes.
He said the matter was raised by French farmers, who had visited the business.
Nr Bisognin said they were asked what other names could be used in place of the French designations.
"They just shrugged their shoulders, and said 'yes, of course, what else do you want to call Brie?
"They [the Europeans] have to have some claim to fame, so I understand their reasoning".
He said Bassine didn't want to "rock the boat", so had started renaming its cheeses.
'We call our Brie Bassine Queen, because Brie is the queen of cheese, we call Haloumi our Cow's Halmoumi and a lot of our cheeses after local areas," he said.
That included cheeses named San Remo and Island Ridge, named after Phillip Island.
"When we have to talk about it, we talk about a cheddar style," he said.
He said cheeses and milk were sold within 100 kilometres of the Glen Forbes factory.
"We are small players and we have chosen to accept it as 'a fait accompli, so are renaming our cheeses accordingly," he said.
"Our regular customers have accepted and understand that and are quite happy with it.
"We haven't renamed the Fetta yet - we are having trouble with that - but we will get a good name for it."
A bigger problem was labelling of non-dairy products, such as soy and almond, as milk, he said.
"People come into our cafe and say 'I'll have a soy latte" - we say, you're on a dairy farm mate, if you want chemicals, go to a factory," he said.
The federal government and Australian Dairy Products Federation have been contacted for comment.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.