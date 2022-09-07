Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dairy Australia has warned a 'price retreat' spells trouble for processors

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulla Dairy Foods Dairy and Procurement general manager Rohan Davies says the processor had maintained its milk volumes, to support production this season. Picture supplied by Bulla.

Dairy Australia has warned milk processors are facing even tighter margins, as dairy commodity prices continue to retreat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.