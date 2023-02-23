Store beef weaner prices eased by more than $100 a head at Pakenham on Thursday as cattle buyers struggled to match reserve prices.
Agents yarded 2145 steers and heifers for the fortnightly store sale at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.
Camoola Angus, Sunbury, headlined the sale with 280 mixed-sex Angus calves, seven to nine months, including 160 steers.
The draft included 21 steers, 376 kilograms, which made $1790 or 476 cents a kilogram, 20 steers, 340kg, for $1650 or 485c/kg, 16 steers, 342kg, for $1660 or 485c/kg, and 15 steers, 335kg, for $1660 or 495c/kg.
In comparison with Camoola Angus' draft last year, the top pen of steers at February 2022 sale weighed 20kg more (395kg) and made $2410, $620 more than Thursday's top pen.
The same vendor also sold 19 heifers, 338kg, for $1360 or 402c/kg, and 18 heifers, 318kg, for $1290 or 405c/kg.
The following four pens of heifers, 79 heifers in total, 267-307kg, made $1240-$1140 and were bought on the account of Elders Hay, NSW.
Prices for feeder steers eased by more than $100 compared to the last fortnightly store sale, agents said, while prices for lighter steers and heifers eased in places by more than $150.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches that limited feedback prices drove the correction.
"Steers 400-600kg were certainly a lot cheaper compared to a fortnight ago," he said.
"Apart from the feature lines, like Camoola Angus which sold to equal rates to other store sales around the state, prices for secondary steers and heifers were pretty tough."
Mr Setches said most of the cattle were absorbed by buyers across South and West Gippsland.
"It's very dry around here at the moment so we're waiting for an autumn break," he said.
"The dryness has really caused prices to fall because people are scrambling for a bit of hay."
Ray Hardy, Argee Nominees, Caldermeade, sold 80 Angus steers, 10-12 months, including 18 steers, 482kg, for $2000 or 414c/kg, 20 steers, 465kg, for $1940 or 417c/kg, and 16 steers, 427kg, for $1800 or 421c/kg.
Michael Wiemann, Hill End, sold 82 Black Baldy mixed-sex calves, 10 months, including 11 steers, 364kg, for $1580 or 434c/kg, and 23 steers, 313kg, for $1480 or 472c/kg.
Mr Wiemann also sold 20 heifers, 337kg, for $1290 or 382c/kg, and 19 heifers, 298kg, for $1170 or 392c/kg.
The sale started with a pen of 14 Hereford steers, 510kg, consigned by Gardley Pty Ltd, Officer, which made $2080 or 407c/kg.
Hallebron, Ellinbank, sold 18 Angus steers, 558kg, for $2180 or 390c/kg.
Absolute Angus, Thorpdale, sold 18 steers, 455kg, for $1930 or 424c/kg, and 22 steers, 389kg, for $1750 or 449c/kg.
P Evans, Bass, sold 15 steers, 436kg, for $1900 or 435c/kg, 15 steers, 380kg, for $1740 or 457c/kg and 21 heifers, 413kg, for $1620.
D & C Pastoral, Modella, sold nine steers, 399kg, for $1600 or 401c/kg.
Guest Farming, Coldstream, sold 14 steers, 596kg, for $2480 or 416c/kg and 19 steers, 578kg, for $2440 or 422c/kg.
Alchorne Farms, Athlone, sold 18 heifers, 381kg, 15-17 months, for $1500 or 393c/kg and 20 heifers, 360kg, for $1400.
M Attenborough, Poowong, sold 20 Hereford steers, 550kg, for $2160 or 392c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
