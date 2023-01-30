Sparks are likely to fly at Moyne Shire's first council meeting for 2023 with a controversial wind farm proposal on the agenda.
The Mt Fyans wind farm would erect 81 wind turbines across 10,700 hectares of farm land to the north of Mortlake, with the closest turbine about 5km from the Mortlake CBD.
If approved, the wind farm would produce 1500 gigawatt hours of energy each year, enough to power 280,000 homes, but the project has inspired backlash from some locals.
The council received 90 submissions to the proposal, with just 10 of them supporting the project.
There are also six groups scheduled to present to the council meeting on the issue, with objectors as well as Giles Rinkes, the head of Woolnorth Renewables, which will be building the wind farm if it's approved.
The concerns listed in the 80 objections include the impact on amenity for neighbours, effects on local flora and fauna, possible noise and health repercussions, diminishing property values and usefulness of the land for agriculture.
Activist organisation Wind Farm Living has written regular email newsletters about the Mt Fyans project - with seven in just the past three weeks - encouraging locals to submit formal objections and providing tips on how to write an effective objection.
The recommendation from council officers in the meeting agenda is for councillors to write to the Victorian planning minister objecting to the wind farm.
Moyne Shire's current position is to object to all new wind farms until the state government provides a renewables framework that acknowledges a range of factors including the cumulative impact of wind farms on the shire.
But the officers raised a number of apparent issues with the project - using the word "concern" or "concerning" 18 times - particularly criticising the lack of investigation into the cumulative impacts the project would have on the area and "inadequate" community benefits.
