Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Tom Blakeley begins to his journey in the livestock industry at Colac feature weaner sales

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
19-year-old Tom Blakeley, Winchelsea sold his first ever pens of feature weaner cattle at Colac and sold one pen of 19 Angus steers, 330kg for $1670 or 506c/kg. Picture by Philippe Perez.

The past two weeks has been quite a turning point for 19-year old polo-player-turned-farmer Tom Blakeley, Winchelsea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.