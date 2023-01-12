Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Wodonga female feature sale realised a top price of $4160

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top end of market sold very well at the special female feature sale held at NVLX Wodonga, when 2841 grown stock were penned along with 178 calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.