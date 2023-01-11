A good crowd braved the heat in Hamilton for the saleyard's Hereford Steers and Euro Mixed Sex Weaner Cattle Sale as part of their ongoing feature weaner sales all this week.
Agents yarded 2473 cattle, with an average weight of 329 kilograms, 11 kilograms less than the equivalent 2022 sale.
Herefords were the most yarded breed at the sale, while good quality Charolais, Limousins and small offerings of Shorthorns, Red Angus and Simmentals also enticed buyers.
LMB Livestock & Land stock agent Hugh Douglas said the sale had many returning buyers and went "extremely well".
"We came into this sale looking at our results on Monday and other results around the districts and the calves have sold above expectations, as we see it," he said.
Mr Douglas said weights, while slightly back from last year, were up more than expected, and producers had done an excellent job this year considering weather conditions.
"A lot of the cattle are still being bought by past purchasers, which basically means the cattle are doing their job," he said.
Many notable buyers of the Herefords were generally from the north, including Paul Mason and Andrew Lowe.
South Australian buyers were also solid, while buyers based in the Albury region and locally did their bit to pick up multiple pens.
Of the Herefords, prices remained in the 460-490c/kg range.
LR Wheeler began the day with a major run of Hereford steers to kick off the sale, with one pen of 23 Hereford weaners, 409kg, sold for 472c/kg or $1934 a head and getting one of the higher prices of the day.
Agents chose that first pen as their best-presented offering, while Hereford Australia awarded the McClure family trading as Beerik Partnership the best-presented pen of Herefords for a pen of 29 Hereford weaner steers, 378kg, sold for 488c/kg or $1847.
That same vendor also sold a pen of 62 Hereford weaner steers, 353kg, for 494c/kg or $1746.
Owen McClure, Coleraine, said he was glad how his year turned out at Beerik.
"Today has certainly exceeded expectations for me, and based on yesterday's market this morning and this morning's market at Casterton achieving prices between 460-470c/kg," he said.
"The heavier cattle that are here are doing quite strong which I think is good for the market right now."
Mr McClure said his year on his property had been dry throughout the winter, and his calves had been "looking the best I've ever had them in early September".
"But then we had a lot of rain, and while there was no flood damage because we are at a quite hilly area, but paddocks got very waterlogged and pasture growth basically slowed right down," he said.
"Our weights were seven kilograms lighter at weaning, but today's weight was very similar to last year, so that sort of caught things up."
Orana sold a pen of 17 Hereford steers, 378kg, sold for 476c/kg sold, for $1803.
The Charolais and Charolais-cross offerings were also of good quality, selling between 440-460c/kg.
Liz Jordan and Ricky Willis, Carney Dale, Byaduk, however, did exceedingly better than that, selling a pen of 29 Charolais weaner steers, 380kg, for 510c/kg or $1939.
The vendor won the best-presented Charolais pen presented by the Victorian Region of the Charolais Society.
Shorthorn weaner steers on offer averaged 457c/kg or $1679, with the top price of that breed going to Alva Downs, who sold 15 Simmental-cross steers, 418kg, for 498c/kg or $2080.
Limousins were significantly lighter but also attracted higher prices, particularly a pen from Innisfail, who had sold 22 Limousin weaner heifers, 313kg, for 526c/kg or $1647.
