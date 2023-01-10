Two volume buyers bought more than 60 per cent of the yarding at Casterton on Wednesday during the feature Hereford and Euro steer sale.
Agents yarded about 1200 cattle for the western district sale, with close to 760 knocked down to two buyers in NSW and SA.
Northern agent Pat Cleary, Elders, bought 370 cattle for fattening operation Willinga Park, Yass, NSW, which produces grassfed beef for Coles and Woolworths.
Mr Cleary bought cattle with mainly Injemira bloodlines ranging from 280-350kg.
The second volume buyer was South Australian Andrew Whan, Miller, Whan & John, Mount Gambier, SA, who bought 340 cattle for a handful of backgrounding clients in the south-east of the state.
However, agents found it challenging to sell smaller and lighter lots throughout the sale, as prices for some smaller pens dipped below $1100 a head for steers under 250kg.
Agents said a lack of northern support for the lighter end of the yarding was a driving factor for the challenging conditions.
Cam and Carol Emerson, Alva Downs, Tahara, sold the dearest pen of the sale with 33 Hereford steers, 379kg, knocked down for 474 cents a kilogram or $1881.
The Emersons sold 100 steers in total including 18 steers, 382kg, for 480c/kg or $1833.
Bill and Kathy Lambert, Taronga, Paschendale, sold 87 Hereford steers, March and April 2021-drop, including the Herefords Australia best-presented pen with 20 steers, 363kg, knocked down for 460c/kg or $1691.
They also sold 46 steers, 324kg, for 470c/kg or $1522.
Mr Lambert said his steers were 20kg lighter at the time of weaning on December 1 compared to the 2021 draft, but were 7kg heavier on average on sale day compared to the same draft a year ago.
His brother and sister-in-law, Geoff and Genevieve Lambert, Paschendale, sold 92 Hereford steers, 349kg, for 455c/kg or $1587 and 52 steers, 317kg, for 474c/kg or $1502.
Rosebank, Nargeeta, sold 75 Hereford and 65 Simmental steers, including 32 Hereford steers, 353kg, for 470c/kg or $1659 and 33 steers, 320kg, for 468c/kg.
Among the other prominent interstate buyers was Matt Treglown, TDC, Penola, SA, who bought several pens during the sale.
Nutrien Casterton livestock manager Rick Smith said light calves under 250kg sold for $1000-$1100.
"The best of cattle made 460-470c/kg with plenty of weight 380-390kg," he said.
"When we got onto the lighter cattle, we lacked orders and there was only two or three buyers over the fence for those 220-240kg calves."
Mr Smith said it was common to see the Hereford cattle bought by a select group of buyers.
The sale started with a pen of 21 Avon Park Oakley steers, 361kg, which made 462c/kg or $1667 as well as 23 steers, 326kg, which made 467c/kg or $1522.
Woranga sold 24 steers, 345kg, for 450c/kg or $1552.
Glenaulin sold 18 Hereford/Simmental-cross steers, 384kg, for 412c/kg or $1582, and 15 steers, 346kg, for 448c/kg or $1550.
Glenside sold 14 steers, 362kg, for 468c/kg or $1694.
Stathlea sold 12 steers, 355kg, for 466c/kg or $1654.
Waterloo Ag sold nine steers, 367kg, for 468c/kg or $1717 and 21 steers, 319kg, for 472c/kg or $1505.
Sunningdale sold 16 steers, 348kg, for 462c/kg or $1607.
Tallara Downs sold 27 steers, 341kg, for 464c/kg or $1582.
Karingal sold 17 steers, 328kg, for 476c/kg or $1561.
Sutherland Hills sold 17 steers, 324kg, for 474c/kg or $1535.
Village View sold 19 steers, 301kg, for 482c/kg or $1450.
Glencairn sold 20 steers, 322kg, for 476c/kg or $1532 and 22 steers, 316kg, for 425c/kg or $1342.
Shallum sold 16 steers, 334kg, for 478c/kg or $1596 and 24 steers, 250kg, for 432c/kg or $1080.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
