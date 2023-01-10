Young cattle prices have eased by hundreds of dollars compared to year-ago levels, but Victorian graziers remain optimistic as the 2023 weaner sales draw to a close.
More than 25,000 cattle will have gone under the hammer in western Victoria by the end of the week, days after thousands of cattle were sold across north-east Victoria.
Northern interest from buyers in NSW and Queensland has also eased compared to the same sales in 2022, however feedlotters and backgrounders still chased suitably-weighted cattle to send north of the Murray.
Many vendors recorded declines of between $600-$700 a head in their overall averages, and likened the results to those reported during the 2021 weaner sales series.
The weight of the weaner calves, mostly aged nine to 11 months, also eased with saleyards reporting an average decline of 10-20 kilograms.
The bulk of beef weaners sold between $1600-$1800, with the heavier end passing $1900 and isolated results of more than $2000.
Sandy Camp manager Henry Compton, Mibus Bros, Gorae West, sold 95 Angus steers at Hamilton on Tuesday and described the prices as "fair enough".
The draft included 18 steers, 447kg, which made 446 cents a kilogram or $1993.
"For example, our heavy steers were not only down in their weights due to a late autumn start and a wet spring, but our prices were also back $700," Mr Compton said.
"Prices are fair, but you wouldn't want them any lower with the cost of farming going up and up."
The 600-hectare operation also sold 12 steers, 397kg, for 456c/kg or $1810, and 44 steers, 352kg, for 486c/kg.
Hereford breeders John and Liz Craig, who trade as Inverell Herefords and farm across 800 hectares at Hamilton and Casterton, sold 160 steers at the same sale.
The Craigs run about 400 self-replacing breeders as well as a crossbred ewe operation and said they were pleased with the sale result despite an average drop of $600 compared to 2022.
"You only have to wind the clock back four years ago and what we were selling our fourth lines of cattle for now are what we were getting for our tops," he said.
"Interest rates are sneaking up again as are input costs like fertiliser and fuel so prices need to stay at this level, and if we get a few better years in between, it will keep the confidence up."
The Inverell Herefords draft ranged from 389-282kg and made from 470-502c/kg.
South Gippsland buyer Terry Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, was among the volume buyers and bought 550 Angus cattle from Hamilton and Casterton ranging between 350-400kg.
The cattle were purchased for five bullock fatteners in Gippsland.
"In previous years it's been hard to compete with feedlotters for the top end of the calves, but this year the feedlotters weren't the ones chasing those cattle," Mr Ginnane said.
"It was mainly the grass finishers who were the strength on those cattle."
He said regardless of weight, most weaner cattle sold between 470-510c/kg, with isolated sales either side of those margins.
"There was no massive premium for light calves whereas last year we saw light calves under 300kg making upwards of 630c/kg and more in places and that stood out," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
