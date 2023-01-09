Angus steers defied expectations and soared past $2000 a head at Hamilton's first weaner sale for 2023.
Agents yarded 4072 steers on Monday for the first of several western district sales this week where more than 20,000 young cattle will go under the hammer.
Dry conditions in western Victoria meant cattle were back in weight, 10 kilograms down on average compared to the same sale in 2022.
Across the yarding, the steers averaged 356kg, while it took until pen 100 for the cattle to fall below 300kg.
A combination of southern Victorian and western district agents dominated the opening pens of the sale, while Elders Killara Feedlot, Quirindi, NSW, and JBS were buying cattle to background and feedlot.
Most of the yarding was aged nine to 11 months.
Hamilton Stock Agents' Association president Bernie Grant described the sale as a "good, solid result".
"The first two lanes of cattle hit 500c/kg and they weighed around 400kg and I reckon that was 20-30c/kg above where I thought it would be," he said.
"A lot of cattle went back into Gippsland, the south-east of SA, as well as cattle to Geelong and district as well as local buyers and a handful of buyers from northern Victoria and NSW.
"Most of the steers sold between $1500-$1700, the top end was pushing $1850-$1900 and some calves made more than $2000."
The sale started with a pen of 24 steers consigned by Glenerin, 413kg, which made 504 cents a kilogram or $2081 and was bought by Terry Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, who was a prominent buyer during the sale.
IS & HJ Brown sold the second and best presented pen of the sale with 38 steers, 409kg, knocked down for 504c/kg or $2061, as well as 31 steers, 359kg, for 482c/kg or $1730.
EJC Cameron, Wallacedale, sold 174 Angus and Black Baldy steers including 25 steers, 393kg, for 500c/kg or $1965.
The Johnston family, trading as Waradgery, Brit Brit, sold 120 Angus steers including 38 steers, 371kg, for 476c/kg or $1765.
Eumeralla Springs sold 50 Angus steers including 20 steers, 403kg, for 474c/kg or $1910.
Michael Coffey, Coffey Partnership, Toolong, sold 108 Angus steers, nine to 10 months, including a sale top-priced pen of 22 steers, 413kg, for 516c/kg or $2131, as well as 57 steers, 376kg, for 520c/kg or $1955.
Mr Coffey said his draft averaged $1911, which was more than $700 down compared to his 2022 consignment.
"That average is very similar to the average we had in 2021, so we're pretty pleased with the overall result," he said.
The Holcomb family of Camp Creek, Branxholme, sold 160 Angus steers including 27 steers, 436kg, for 474c/kg or $2066 and 65 steers, 383kg, for 490c/kg or $1876.
Meanwhile, the Linke family of Mt Napier, Mt Napier, sold 177 steers including 22 steers, 395kg, for 504c/kg or $1990 and 74 steers, 354kg, for 528c/kg or $1869.
The same vendor also sold 56 steers, 312kg, for 520c/kg or $1622.
John McErvale, Cadel, Branxholme, sold 200 Angus and Black Baldy steers including 35 steers, 409kg, for 465kg or $1901, 60 steers, 362kg, for 474c/kg or $1715, and 26 Black Baldy steers, 376kg, for 442c/kg or $1661.
Raheen, Myamyn, sold 93 Angus steers including 27 steers, 378kg, for 492c/kg or $1859.
J M Ellis & Co auctioneer Jack Hickey said buyers generally chased cattle with more weight as a "safer alternative."
"The heavier run of calves were 10-20c/kg above what we were expecting, but after the top end the market certainly found a stable level," he said.
"Some of the lighter-weight calves made only a fraction more than their heavier siblings in places and it's not often that is the case.
"Weights have been key and people are prepared to buy those heavier cattle because there's less risk at the other end as farmers know they can turn these cattle over quicker."
One northern Australian feedlot operator, who requested to remain anonymous, said they struggled to compete with cattle prices at Hamilton, noting prices were "too dear".
Gippsland-based agent Neil Darby, Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham, was among the volume buyers and purchased 600 steers for various backgrounders across West Gippsland.
Elders state livestock manager for Victoria and the Riverina, Matt Tinkler, was also active and bought more than 100 cattle for clients in northern Victoria and southern NSW to background.
Another northern Victorian and southern NSW agent told Stock & Land their clients were exercising a degree of caution due to dry conditions across parts of NSW.
About 80 cattle were bought by purchasers using online platform AuctionsPlus.
Carrawatha sold 20 steers, 394kg, for 470c/kg or $1851.
Ethandune sold 33 steers, 385kg, for 476c/kg or $1832.
Jindabrook sold 58 steers, 344kg, for 492c/kg or $1692.
Fairview sold 30 steers, 372kg, for 478c/kg or $1778.
Mountview sold 25 steers, 391kg, for 518c/kg or $2025.
Roo Park sold 24 steers, 403kg, for 502c/kg or $2023.
Carinya sold 23 steers, 408kg, for 496c/kg or $2023.
Woohlpooer sold 17 steers, 374kg, for 460c/kg or $1720.
Balcairn sold 14 steers, 385kg, for 482c/kg or $1855.
Brolga Rise sold 12 steers, 396kg, for 474c/kg or $1877.
Stonehaven sold 15 steers, 413kg, for 460c/kg or $1899.
Skene sold 15 steers, 391kg, for 468c/kg or $1829.
Nareeb Nareeb sold 20 steers, 374kg, for 484c/kg or $1810.
WL Bath sold 15 steers, 382kg, for 465c/kg or $1776.
Winninburn sold 23 steers, 421kg, for $464c/kg or $1953.
Athlone sold 26 steers, 398kg, for 462c/kg or $1838.
Nanna's Farm sold 17 steers, 412kg, for 478c/kg or $1970.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.