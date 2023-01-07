Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Best of heifers break $5/kg barrier at 2023 Naracoorte weaner sale

CM
By Catherine Miller
January 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PPHS's Josh Manser with clients Alan, Carol and Rod Smith, Gumbowie, Joanna, who were pleased with the sale of their March/April and May drop heifers. The top pen of 21 weighing 361kg made $1780. Picture by Catherine Miller

The first Naracoorte heifer weaner sale for 2023 saw almost identical cents a kilogram rates reached compared to the steers sold the previous day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.