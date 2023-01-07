Saleyards in Victoria's southwest have completed their first week of feature weaner sales and preparing for a busy second week of January.
Mortlake had the first of two feature weaner sales this month and had eager support, with about 300 people packing the gallery on Thursday to witness a sale that had many vendors and agents pleased with the results, despite a softening of prices compared to last year.
Next week Mortlake will host their second feature weaner sale of the season which will include cows and calves and joined females.
Weaner sales ramp up further next week, with sales being held at Casterton, Hamilton, Euroa, Wodonga, Pakenham and Yea saleyards.
Check out full coverage on Stock & Land's dedicated 2022 weaner sales series page.
