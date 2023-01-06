Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Updated

Yea Angus weaner cattle bought by South Gippsland bullock fatteners

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Newcomen represented Barry King, Bardon Park, Glenburn, who sold 80 mixed-sex Angus cattle at the Nutrien Yea weaner sale.

Bullock fatteners dominated the opening lanes of Yea's feature weaner market where young cattle sold beyond $2000 a head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.