Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cattle commission buyer Duncan Brown gives bleak weaner outlook

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A combination of cost of living pressures could determine the strength of cattle prices in January.

Rising freight costs and soaring energy prices are expected to influence the demand and prices of cattle in January as thousands of cattle go under the hammer across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.