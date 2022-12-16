A handful of vendor-bred consignments headlined Leongatha's weekly store cattle sale at the Victorian Livestock Exchange on Friday where prices for beef cattle remained firm.
Agents yarded about 1500 cattle for the final South Gippsland store cattle sale for 2023.
The quality of cattle was mixed, agents said, as the buying fraternity was largely made up of local graziers with little to no feedlot competition.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said prices were similar to last week's VLE store sale.
"A lot of the feeder cattle made 510-530 cents a kilogram which was on par with other sales, if not a bit better because of the quality," he said.
"We had 220-odd steers from TRT Pastoral from Mansfield and they were the feature of the sale by a long shot because it was a mixed-quality yarding with only a few feature lines.
"Buying support was made up of all local graziers with no feedlot support throughout the sale."
TRT Pastoral, Mansfield, sold 220 Angus steers, 14-15 months, Te Mania-blood, including a top pen of 24 steers, 461kg, for $2420 a head or 524c/kg.
The second pen of 42 TRT Pastoral steers, 447kg, made $2380 or 532c/kg, and 15 steers, 446kg, made $2280 or 511c/kg.
D & P Burns, Stony Creek, sold their annual draft of 25 Angus steers, including 13 steers, 390kg, for $2320 or 594c/kg, and 12 steers, 362kg, for $2240 or 618c/kg.
G Kemsley, Leongatha, sold 13 Angus steers, 381kg, for $2240 or 587c/kg, and 13 steers, 348kg, for $1980 or 568c/kg.
The same vendor also sold four Angus heifers, 340kg, for $1650 or 485c/kg.
T & J Waters, Milford, sold 15 Angus steers, 356kg, for $1960 or 550c/kg, and 15 steers, 311kg, for $1840 or 591c/kg, as well as 22 Angus heifers, 305kg, for $1620 or 531c/kg.
A & B Wilkins, Boolarra South, sold eight Murray Grey heifers, 451kg, for $2010 or 445c/kg, and 12 heifers, 381kg, for $1800 or 493c/kg.
SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said the sale was on par with other store sales across Victoria.
"The market was very good considering the quality of the yarding," he said.
"All the well-bred cattle were firm on last week's rates, but the secondary cattle were a bit tougher but at the end of the day they made their money.
"There was a good crowd of people there but it was mainly local buyers from South Gippsland who were buying the cattle."
RHNB sold 18 Angus steers, 560kg, for $2120 or 378c/kg, and 16 steers, 570kg, for $2100 or 367c/kg.
Randall & Weston sold 18 Angus steers, 580kg, for $2700 or 465c/kg.
J Seabalt sold four Black Baldy steers, 396kg, for $1990 or 502c/kg.
J Tussin sold five Hereford steers, 398kg, for $1910 or 479c/kg.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said steers and heifers fluctuated in price depending on their quality, breed and temperament.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
