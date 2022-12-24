Stock & Land
Wodonga, Wangaratta set to attract northern, southern cattle buyers

By Bryce Eishold
December 24 2022 - 12:00pm
A huge volume of cattle will be offered across northern Victoria in January.

A staggering 23,000 cattle are set to go under the hammer in northern Victoria in early January as part of the annual weaner sales series at Wangaratta and Wodonga.

