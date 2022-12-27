Close to 10,000 cattle will pass through the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham in January, including two feature weaner and grown cattle sales, as well as a female sale to finish the month.
The January 12 and January 19 sales will feature several runs of vendor-bred weaner cattle, including Mayneline Angus, Whittlesea, which will sell 140 Angus mixed-sex calves, 10-11 months.
Clondrisse, Flinders, will sell 100 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex weaners, 10 months, sired by leading Table Top bulls.
"The cattle are some of the best calves that Pakenham saleyards see and they'll be some of our heaviest cattle on the sale, with the lead drafts above 390 kilograms," Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts director Jarrod Bennetts said.
Cliberos, Leongatha South, will sell 70 mixed-sex Angus steers, 10 months, while Ingle Park, Tuerong, will consign 100 mixed-sex Angus weaners, 10 months.
Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said the sale would offer some of the best-bred cattle in Victoria.
"It's going to be outstanding yarding of noted feature lines of cattle and it's a terrific opportunity for people to purchase these kinds of cattle right on Gippsland's doorstep," he said.
A day later after the second weaner and grown cattle sale on Friday, January 20 more than 1800 female cattle including F1 heifers, cow and calf units and unjoined heifers will be auctioned at the VLE.
AAA Pastoral Co, Lang Lang, will sell 105 Angus mixed-sex weaners, while Carra Falls, Carrajung South, will sell 145 mixed-sex black weaners.
Becxon Agriculture, Nar Nar Goon/Pakenham, will also sell 200 Angus steers, 18-24 months.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
