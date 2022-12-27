Stock & Land
Pakenham weaner cattle to headline multiple sales in January

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 27 2022 - 12:00pm
Three sales will take place at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham in January.

Close to 10,000 cattle will pass through the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham in January, including two feature weaner and grown cattle sales, as well as a female sale to finish the month.

