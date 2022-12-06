High country cattleman Louis Pendergast had only hours earlier delivered the eulogy of his best friend when he too would take his last breath on the farm.
The 75-year-old Benambra grazier died on November 29, five hours after he spoke at the funeral of his best friend, Arthur 'Colin' Anderson, in Bairnsdale in front of no more than 20 people.
His sudden but natural death has shocked family and friends, who remembered the father of six as a generous man known for his humility and dry sense of humour.
"It was so hard to understand his sense of humour sometimes, especially for stock agents, who didn't know if he was taking the piss or being an absolute bastard," his son, Stuart Pendergast, Benambra, said.
Mr Pendergast, in partnership with his second wife, Sharon, owned 2500 hectares at Benambra and Bairnsdale, and ran 1500 mainly Angus breeders and 2500 Merino sheep.
He had two children in his first marriage, Brett (who died in a motorcycle collision at the age of 16 in 1986) and Sean, and four children with Sharon, Stuart, Blake, Jessica and Lloyd.
"He called us his second litter of pups," Stuart said.
In his early days, he enjoyed regular road trips with the Victorian Young Farmers, playing footy for Benambra and helping out around the Hinnomunjie Racing Club.
In later years, Mr Pendergast often recalled how he worked for his father, Lou, when he started farming as he simultaneously worked hard to establish his own agricultural enterprise.
"He pushed through the hard times with high interest rates in the 1980s and '90s, along tough droughts which were shocking times back then with no money around, as well as fires," Stuart said.
In the 2003 alpine fires, the Pendergasts lost about 35 kilometres of fencing.
"We didn't lose any stock because the fences were shocking so all our stock ran into the bush," Stuart said.
The pair still managed to send their children to boarding school in Bairnsdale.
"There was stuff all money for diesel, but he made money for us to get a good education," Stuart said.
"If I thought of a faster or easier way to do things, Dad would listen and if it worked, we adopted it.
"But he never made us stay late, family and home life was bigger than anything."
His generosity to his community and friends was in many cases unrivaled, but his modest personality would have wanted those stories omitted from print.
"Dad and Mum were always taking risks to build the enterprise up," Stuart said.
"When interest rates were high or the drought was on, people were selling but that's when they were buying."
It is no surprise Mr Pendgerast idolised his grandchildren.
"He loved to have them around but loved to see them go home too," Stuart said.
In recent years, he was able to travel overseas while his family attended to the farm and visited places including England, Scotland, Alaska and Canada and traveled across Australia.
A funeral for Mr Pendergast will be held at a later date.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
