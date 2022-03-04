Benambra graziers keen for Angus to succeed

RENOWNED BREEDERS: Louis and Sharon Pendergast with son Stuart Pendergast, Benambra, will sell 600 calves at the Mountain Calf Sales in March, including 300 mixed-sex Angus weaners in Omeo. They are pictured with first-calving heifers and next year's crop of weaner calves at foot.

Fourth-generation Benambra grazier Louis Pendergast has described seasonal conditions in the high country as similar to what people would expect in South Gippsland.

"We've had three cuts of lucerne and it is a foot-and-a-half high again," he said.

"Usually you would only get two cuts, but the quality is immaculate and the best I've ever had."

RELATED READING:

Mr Pendergast, his wife Sharon and their family, will sell 600 mixed-sex calves during the Mountain Calf Sales in March, including 300 Angus weaners at Omeo.

He said the cattle were in "terrific" condition ahead of the 82nd Mountain Calf Sales, and appeared to be much more fresh and sappy compared to recent years.

"Our calves are not born until June and July so they are sold as eight and nine-month-old calves," he said.

"We're trying to raise the age of our calves at the time of sale so they will be about 11-months-old and we're really focusing our efforts on the Angus."



The Pendergast family runs 1000 breeders, comprising of 600 Angus females and 400 Herefords, but ongoing demand for black cattle is driving the shift to focus on the Angus progeny of the herd.

"We're bringing in 120 Angus heifers every year and joining them to calve in the first week of March as opposed to June and July," Mr Pendergast, whose family settled in the area in 1830, said.



With help from the next generation on the farm, including son Stuart, Mrs Pendergast said high beef prices had allowed the family to improve on-farm infrastructure and fund inputs.

"We've bought new machinery and new vehicles and that's because of the last couple of years we've been able to afford these things," she said.

"We've spent a lot on blackberry spraying and aerial spraying and we've done a lot to improve the farm."

Mr Pendergast said the stronger prices helped.

"We've got money to spend on a couple of hundred tonnes for super," he said.