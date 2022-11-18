Prices remained firm at Leongatha's weekly store sale as South Gippsland graziers upped the ante to source vendor-bred cattle.
Agents yarded fewer than 500 cattle at the market on Friday, weeks after agents at the Victorian Livestock Exchange opted to move the sale to a weekly basis.
It comes as the Victorian Livestock Exchange is set to undergo a significant redevelopment with the expansion of new selling pens at Leongatha.
Buyers and agents agreed prices were firm compared to last week's sale, as a strong buying gallery and limited supplies of cattle bolstered demand.
The sale started with a pen of 10 steers consigned by R & R Spratt, Koonwarra, 595 kilograms, which sold for $2690 a head or 452 cents a kilogram.
The pen was bought by Russell Motton, Motton Livestock, Poowong, for a bullock fattener in the same town.
P Davis sold four steers, 470kg, for $2460 or 523c/kg.
G Templeton sold six steers, 428kg, for $2360 or 551c/kg.
CS McMillan sold 10 steers, 352kg, for $2100 or 596c/kg, and five steers, 287kg, for $1940 or 675c/kg.
The same vendor also sold six heifers, 363kg, for $1940 or 534c/kg, and four heiers, 272kg, for $1700 or 625c/kg.
T Lee, Boolarra, sold 22 steers, 337kg, for $2300 or 682c/kg.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack described the quality of cattle at the sale as "mixed".
"It was a bit of a clean up today, but I think what was here sold very well," he said.
"Cattle went to mostly local buyers despite how wet conditions are around here at the moment, like everywhere else."
FW Wilso, Yarram, sold four steers, 410kg, for $2380 or 580c/kg.
Horseman Management, Nerrena, sold nine steers, 311kg, for $1720 or 553c/kg.
Fawlin Downs sold five steers, 443kg, for $1900 or 428c/kg, or 12 steers, 276kg, for $1580 or 572c/kg.
In the heifer station, Malabar Farm, Tarwin Lower, sold 16 heifers, 330kg, for $2000 or 606c/kg, and 14 heifers, 305kg, for $1920 or 629c/kg.
Hidden Springs, Pound Creek, sold 14 heifers, 322kg, for $1880 or 583c/kg.
Alex Scott & Staff Leongatha auctioneer Dane Perczyk said cattle sold above expectation.
"Our second run of steers, the dairy-type cattle, sold better than last week because there were fewer cattle to choose from," he said.
"Normally what happens as the second run of steers starts, people would go home or get a feed but they hung around today and that improved the result of our sale."
J & A Fildes sold one cow with a calf at foot for $3580.
W & S O'Neil sold eight cows joined to an Angus bull for $1820.
C Wilson & A White, Middle Tarwin, sold four cows with calves at foot for $3100.
S Schumann, Mount Best, sold four cows with calves at foot for $2900.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
