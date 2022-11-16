Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Australian lamb prices ease due to wet weather forecast, flooding in Victoria, NSW

By Leann Dax
November 16 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allflex and Coopers representatives Emily Ward, Brisbane, Stacey Lehmann, Kingston, SA, and Mark Lister, Bendigo, at the Naracoorte, SA, first-cross ewe sale.

The lamb market started to retreat ahead of bigger numbers and plainer quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.