Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Politics experts say voters in Maryborough could crucially decide the outcome in Ripon

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Liberal's Louise Staley and Labor's Martha Haylett are standing for election in the electorate of Ripon. Picture: Luke Hemer/Adam Trafford.

Polling booths in Maryborough will be crucial if the Liberals are to hold Ripon at the state election, according to politics expert from La Trobe University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.