Polling booths in Maryborough will be crucial if the Liberals are to hold Ripon at the state election, according to politics expert from La Trobe University.
Ripon has been slated as a key seat to watch due to its redistribution, pushing into areas to the east and southeast of Ballarat.
While La Trobe University adjunct research fellow Ian Tulloch believes this could also be a deciding factor, "Maryborough will be key to either candidate's chances".
"Labor's got a 2 per cent lead after the redistribution so for the Liberals, to win that [seat], they've got to get a swing towards them," he said.
"I think it's on a knife edge that it could go either way, and it wouldn't surprise me to see Labor winning it but I still think it's going to be very, very close."
First-time candidate Martha Haylett will be up against the experienced Liberal incumbent Louise Staley, who will stand for election for a third time.
Both candidates have two issues front and centre in their campaigns - roads and the Western Renewables Link.
Ms Staley, who has been a grain grower in Willaura, has flagged that she will campaign for the Western Renewables Link to have a new route that is different to what is proposed, but has also recognised that the transmission network has to be upgraded.
READ MORE:
She has said this would be done by upgrading an existing terminal station at Bulgana so it can feed more into the grid from the Wimmera, using existing lines.
Ms Haylett is the granddaughter of a potato farmer and has also previously said she supports duck shooting.
She has also said that one of the first government agencies she wants to meet with if she get elected is Regional Roads Victoria, to understand how their contracts work.
While not committing for a new Western Renewables Link route like Ms Staley, she has said a better consultation process is needed.
But despite this, La Trobe adjunct research fellow Ian Tulloch said many voters who have been against development plans regarding the Western Renewables Transmission Link would not have any real influence on the voting outcome.
"I have followed this issue quite closely, and really most if not all of those farmers would be Liberal or National voters and I don't think any would very few who'd be Labor voters at all, and change their vote on that issue alone" he said.
Candidates for The Greens, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, Animal Justice Party, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party, Family First and two independents will also be on the ballot paper come election day.
