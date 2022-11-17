Stock & Land
Mortlake store sale continues recent trend of price drops in store markets

Philippe Perez
Philippe Perez
Updated November 18 2022 - 9:04am, first published 6:00am
Bruce Redpath from Elders Kerr & Co said there was a good quality yarding, but wet conditions will make future store sales interesting.

Mortlake's store cattle sale held at Western Victoria Livestock Exchange had found itself succumbing to the weather conditions somewhat, with the sale impacted by inclement weather and a number of trucks delivering cattle getting bogged.

