Victoria election: major parties to launch campaigns

By Rachael Ward
November 13 2022 - 11:00am
The leaders of both major parties have made election promises to upgrade Victoria's health system. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Victoria's major parties will officially launch their election campaigns on Sunday, one day before early voting opens.

