Warrnambool City Councillors have voted on the future of the yards

By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
A large crowd gathered for the Warrnambool City Council meeting.

Warrnambool's saleyards will be closed - a decision made by the city's council during a fiery council meeting on Monday night.

