Wodonga farmers receives 15 tonnes of sandbags from helicopter as floodwaters inundate property

Mark Jesser
Beau Greenway
By Mark Jesser, and Beau Greenway
November 4 2022 - 11:00am
A Wodonga farm owned by the same family for more than a century has been protected from rapidly rising floodwaters thanks to an emergency helicopter sandbag drop on Wednesday.

